Portugal team news vs Slovakia

Portugal (1st in European Qualifying Group J) take on Slovakia (2nd in European Qualifying Group J) on Friday 13th of October, at the Estadio do Dragao, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Portugal managed to beat Slovakia 1-0. The only goal in the game being scored by Bruno Fernandes in the first half, to secure the victory.

Portugal won their last qualifier game, smashing Luxembourg 9-0 at the Estadio Algarve. Goals from Goncalo Inacio (x2), Goncalo Ramos (x2), Diogo Jota (x2), Ricardo Horta, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix.

Slovakia also won their last qualifier, beating Liechtenstein 3-0. Goals from David Hancko, Ondrej Duda and Robert Mak inside the opening 6 minutes secured the 3-0 victory for Slovakia.

How to watch Portugal vs Slovakia

Date: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Estadio do Dragao

Team News:

Portugal will be without Pepe, Nuno Mendes and Raphael Guerreiro through injury, whilst Wolves defender Toti Gomes has been called up and could recieve his first start. Manchester City’s new midfield signing Matheus Nunes was not selected for the squad.

Predicted XI:

Portugal: Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Silva, Dalot, Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha, Leao, Ronaldo, Silva.

Slovakia: Dubravka, Hancko, Skriniar, Vavro, Tomic, Kucka, Lobotka, Duda, Haraslin, Bozenik, Mak.