Portugal team news vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina (4th in European Qualifying Group J) take on Portugal (1st in European Qualifying Group J) on Monday 16th of October, at the Bilino Polje Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0. Goals from Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes (x2) secured the victory and three points for Portugal.

Bosnia and Herzegovina won their last EURO qualifier game, beating Liechtenstein 2-0. Goals from Amar Rahmanovic and Miroslav Stevanovic in the first half secured the win.

Portugal also won their last EURO qualifier game, beating Slovakia 3-2. Goals from Goncalo Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo (x2) for Portugal, and goals from David Hancko and Stanislav Lobotka for Slovakia.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal

Date: Monday, October 16th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Bilino Polje Stadium

Team News:

Portugal will be without Pepe, Nuno Mendes and Raphael Guerreiro through injury, whilst Wolves defender Toti Gomes has been called up and could recieve his first start. Manchester City’s new midfield signing Matheus Nunes was not selected for the squad.

Predicted XI:

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sehic, Kolasinac, Hadzikadunic, Barisic, Dedic, Cimirot, Pjanic, Demirovic, Rahmanovic, Stevanovic, Dzeko.

Portugal: Costa, Semedo, Dias, Inacio, Cancelo, Palhinha, Fernandes, Silva, Jota, Ronaldo, Felix.