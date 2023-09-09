Yves Bissouma has returned to his absolute best under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

He has been one of Tottenham’s best players in the league so far and he has continued his form with his national team.

During Mali’s 4-0 win against South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Bissouma assisted the fourth goal with a moment of brilliance.

The midfielder showcased some extraordinary skills on the byline before making the perfect pass for Dorgeles who scored to seal the win.

Watch the assist below: