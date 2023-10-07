Video: Match in Luton Town’s hands as Tottenham star sees red card after pathetic decision

Luton Town have a big chance to cause a huge upset at Kenilworth Road against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon as the away side have been reduced to 10 men.

Spurs have been the better of the two teams in the first half and have had a host of chances but have failed to convert any.

Now the North London club have given Luton an advantage as Yves Bissouma has received a red card just before halftime for diving.

The decision was a pathetic one as he did not need to do it with only seconds left of the half to play. The midfielder has now put Ange Postecoglou’s side in a tough position as they look to go top of the Premier League with a win.

How is this not a free kick on maddison right before bissouma dive tho pic.twitter.com/oXUizEWnhQ — William Elofsson (@WilliamElofsso1) October 7, 2023

Nightmare for Spurs! ? Despite a dominant first-half display, they will play the second 45 minutes with 10 men as Yves Bissouma is given a second yellow for a dive… pic.twitter.com/5HzHusQNQp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 7, 2023

Tottenham are down to 10 men against Luton Town after Yves Bissouma received his second yellow card for diving. ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/cihUQ8hL6O — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 7, 2023

RED CARD! Tottenham are down to 10 men after a Yves Bissouma DIVE! ? "There's no challenge, he just crumbles to the floor looking for something." ? Stream LIVE, or on-demand after, here ? https://t.co/p7VxbUqK5b#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/ICS0YExCYP — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) October 7, 2023

