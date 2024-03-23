Mali manager Eric Chelle has found himself at odds with midfielder Yves Bissouma following the player’s omission from Mali’s recent squad selection.

During the last international break of the season, several Tottenham players departed to represent their respective national teams. However, Bissouma was notably excluded from Mali’s squad.

According to Football London, The player expressed his frustration over the decision, and reportedly unfollowed the country’s football association on Instagram and removed all references to playing for his country from his social media account.

Mali’s head coach, Eric Chelle, addressed the media regarding Bissouma’s omission, stating that while the midfielder deserves to be selected, he opted for other players whom he views as more reliable options for the current squad and the way he set the team up.

Chelle emphasised that Bissouma’s absence from the squad does not preclude him from future call-ups. He said (via Football London):

“Like many players, he deserves to be selected, it’s just a choice. In my diamond there are players right now who are slightly safer. That doesn’t mean he won’t be called again.”

Bissouma was involved with Mali just last month during the Africa Cup of Nations, where he bravely played through malaria as a substitute in Mali’s quarter-final defeat against the Ivory Coast. Despite his health challenges, he started two games in the tournament.

Yves Bissouma has been one of Ange’s most important players this season

Bissouma did not have the best of starts at Tottenham as he struggled under Conte in his first season at Tottenham.

However, under Ange Postecoglou, he has established himself as one of the key players in the team. Him along with Pape Matar Sarr have formed a successful duo in the centre of the pitch.

He has made 20 Premier League appearances and starting in 19 of them this season.