Video: Liverpool new signing Endo shows what he is capable of during win against Germany

Liverpool midfielder Endo put in a stellar performance in the midfield for Japan as they secured another memorable win against Germany.

Ito, Ueda, Asano, and Tanaka were all on the scoresheet for Japan as they beat the Germans 4-1.

And the defensive midfielder who Liverpool signed from Stuttgart in the summer transfer window showed what he is capable of with a solid show in the middle of the pitch.

He demonstrated his defensive prowess by making 2/2 interceptions, winning all 4 of his tackles, and engaging in 7 ground duels, of which he won. With an 88% pass completion rate and 6 recoveries,

Having been a bit skeptical about the signing, Liverpool fans will be encouraged after watching this performance.

