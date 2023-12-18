Former Liverpool ace gives “best midfielder” claim

Didi Hamann commends Alexis Mac Allister as Liverpool’s “best” summer signing, highlighting his contributions to Brighton’s success and Argentina’s World Cup victory.

Despite this praise, another player is causing concerns for Jurgen Klopp. Mac Allister, acquired for an initial £35 million with a potential £55 million based on add-ons, was anticipated to fill an attacking midfield role at Anfield. However, Klopp had to adjust due to Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s departures, deploying Mac Allister as a number six and bringing in Wataru Endo as backup.

Mac Allister initially faced challenges in adapting to his new position, but he has progressively acclimated to Klopp’s instructions, resulting in an improved performance recently.

The former Boca Juniors player has demonstrated sharpness when deployed further forward in a number eight role. Unfortunately, Klopp and Liverpool have faced setbacks as Mac Allister missed the last three games due to a significant injury sustained in the December 6 away win against Sheffield United.

Initially believed to be a minor knee injury, Klopp later revealed that a stud penetrated Mac Allister’s bone, suggesting a potentially prolonged absence. Didi Hamann, speaking on talkSPORT, scrutinised Liverpool’s new additions, with Mac Allister earning the highest praise.

“I do like [Wataru] Endo, I saw a lot of him in Germany and he scored a good goal a couple of weeks ago so I thought he is adapting to the pace of the Premier League.

“[Dominik] Szoboszlai had a good start to the season but has gone a bit quiet now. [Ryan] Gravenberch is a capable player.

“I think they are missing Alexis Mac Allister, he is probably the best midfielder so far,” he stated.

In Liverpool’s recent 0-0 draw against Man United it certainly seemed that way, with the Reds lacking a cutting edge, resulting in just one clear cut chance being created.