Video: Liverpool take early European lead through Mac Allister after Sparta mistake

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have taken the lead in their Europa League round of 16 tie with Sparta Praha courtesy of an Alexis Mac Allister goal.

The clash is the Czech Republic starts a run of important matches for Jurgen Klopp’s men and none more so than their game against Man City on Sunday.

The Reds have a job to do on Thursday night first and it has got off to the perfect start after Sparta Praha gave away a penalty trying to play out from the back.

Mac Allister slotted the spot-kick home as the goalkeeper essentially made the World Cup winner’s mind up by already moving to his left.

Watch: Alexis Mac Allister gives Liverpool lead vs Sparta Praha

More Stories / Latest News
“Pretty positive” – Mikel Arteta’s joy ahead of crucial Arsenal fixture
BBC and ITV want major Liverpool man as pundit for Euro 2024, it will give one broadcaster a big edge
Newcastle have the edge on Liverpool over appointment of key man
More Stories Alexis Mac Allister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.