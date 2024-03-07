Video: Liverpool take early European lead through Mac Allister after Sparta mistake

Liverpool have taken the lead in their Europa League round of 16 tie with Sparta Praha courtesy of an Alexis Mac Allister goal.
The clash is the Czech Republic starts a run of important matches for Jurgen Klopp’s men and none more so than their game against Man City on Sunday.
The Reds have a job to do on Thursday night first and it has got off to the perfect start after Sparta Praha gave away a penalty trying to play out from the back.
Mac Allister slotted the spot-kick home as the goalkeeper essentially made the World Cup winner’s mind up by already moving to his left.
Watch: Alexis Mac Allister gives Liverpool lead vs Sparta Praha
Liverpool have an early lead, just what they needed ?
Alexis Mac Allister with a confident penalty ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/eBjzfgSNfH
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 7, 2024
Alexis Mac Allister slides in his first Europa League goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/WfAio4tqlp
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 7, 2024