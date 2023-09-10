Leicester City sold James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

The Foxes agreed on a £40 million deal for the attacking midfielder and Tottenham agreed to pay the fee in three instalments.

Apparently, Leicester City have already received a fee of around £13.3 million up front and the remaining two instalments of the transfer will be paid in July 2024 and July 2025.

However, it seems that Leicester are unwilling to wait for the funds and they have decided to receive the money now through the Australian bank Macquarie. They have opted to bring in the remaining amount of the transfer in order to boost their coffers.

It will be interesting to see if Leicester City use the funds to sign new players during the January transfer window.

They could lose a number of key players during the African Cup of Nations and they might need to bring in reinforcements midway through the campaign.

They will be hoping to secure a promotion to the Premier League by the end of the campaign and signing the right players could make a huge difference.