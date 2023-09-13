PIF make decision on Eddie Howe’s future

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been given a strong backing by the club’s Saudi owners despite a poor start to the season.

The Magpies have not lived up to expectations so far this season, and it will be interesting to see how much longer PIF are ready to be patient with Howe.

Still, for the time being the club’s owners are only offering their full support to Howe, asking if there’s anything they can do to help him through this difficult period.

Howe has long been highly regarded in the game and he did a superb job to get Newcastle into the top four last season, but that will bring increased expectations.

According to the Telegraph, Howe has nothing to worry about for the time being, and that seems like a good approach from the club, as stability will surely be key for them if they are to progress as they hope.

