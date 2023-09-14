Tottenham sign exciting deal to last until 2029/30 campaign

Things are moving forward apace at Tottenham Hotspur, and that includes the club signing an exciting partnership deal until the end of the 2029/30 season.

The north Londoners are a team reborn under Ange Postecoglou, and the Australian has already seemingly won over the White Hart Lane faithful who have been chanting his name at matches since his appointment.

A no-nonsense attitude mixed with an honesty about where his team are in terms of its development, as well as the first XI playing some of the best football seen at the Lane in years, has seen his popularity soar since the start of the season.

No wonder that Spurs’ state-of-the-art ground appears full each week, and it will continue to be so when it isn’t being used for football.

That’s because the official NFL website have released details of Tottenham’s stadium becoming the Home of the NFL in the UK.

The sport has always been popular on this side of the pond, and White Hart Lane has proved to be a brilliant venue for fans of American Football to watch a couple of regular season matches each year.

With this new deal in place, connoisseurs will be able to continue to do so for at last another six years, in what is a real coup for the club.