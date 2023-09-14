Agents vote Tottenham new-boy as best signing of the summer transfer window

Leading football agents have voted Tottenham attacking midfielder James Maddison as the best signing of the summer transfer window.

In a survey conducted by the Athletic, Maddison one over half the votes, with the former Leicester City man looking a fine piece of business by Spurs.

The England international has started well for Ange Postecoglou’s side, giving them a real lift after the blow of losing star player Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, and with every passing game it looks more and more surprising that they got him for so cheap.

The Athletic note that Maddison cost just £40m to sign from Leicester, which is less than Chelsea paid for the far less proven Cole Palmer, who joined from Manchester City.

Maddison looks like he has it in him to be a big hit for Tottenham, and if he carries on like this the question will have to be asked about how other top clubs seemingly passed up on this opportunity to sign such a top player when he was available for a bargain fee.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham also scored highly in the Athletic’s survey.