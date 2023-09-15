Video: “He’s finding it really easy” – Mikel Arteta sings the praises of new Arsenal signing

Ahead of the weekend fixture against Everton, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, sang the praises of one of Arsenal’s new summer signings.

Declan Rice has settled into life in north London like hand-in-glove, quickly becoming a cult hero for the Emirates faithful.

He’s been at the heart of everything good that the Gunners have been doing this season, with his goal against Man United cementing his start at the club.

His manager is delighted and believes that he’s finding it “really easy” being at Arsenal, something that bodes well for the remainder of the season.

