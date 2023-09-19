Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has a £50million release clause written into his new contract, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, calling it a “bargain” in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Portugal international has been a star player for Man City in recent years and it would be a shame to lose him, but it seems there might be some possibility of that in 2024.

Although Silva seemed to commit his future to City with this new deal, it’s clear that there will surely be top clubs out there ready to pay as little as £50m for such a world class talent.

It will be interesting to see who comes in for the 29-year-old, though he was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia in the summer, as well as with Paris Saint-Germain, as discussed here by another CaughtOffside columnist Jonathan Johnson.

City fans will be glad to have kept Silva for one more year, but this clause surely paves the way for him to leave soon.

“Some fans have also asked me about Bernardo Silva’s new contract and £50m release clause,” Romano wrote.

“For now I’d say it’s too early to say what’s going to happen next summer. As I’ve already said, Bernardo signed a new deal because he wants to stay and focus on City this season.

“In 2024, we will see what happens. But of course, in my opinion, £50m is a bargain for a player like Bernardo, he’s a fantastic player.”