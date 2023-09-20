Arsenal team news: Raya starts with Jesus and Havertz replacing Vieira and Nketiah

For the second game in a row, David Raya has displaced Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal, this time for the Champions League encounter against PSV Eindhoven.

Mikel Arteta is saying everything about his goalkeeper situation by saying nothing at all, with his actions speaking louder than words.

With one eye on experience both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz come back into the starting line-up, at the expense of Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom might expect to play some part in the game.

Elsewhere, the Spaniard has gone for his strongest possible XI.

? ???????? ?? ? Introducing our @ChampionsLeague line-up for tonight's game with PSV Eindhoven… COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/4ozt5oBVgG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 20, 2023

Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be tasked with keeping the Dutch side’s attack at bay, and that’ll be no easy task when you consider PSV have already managed 13 goals in their opening four Eredivisie matches, conceding just one.

Declan Rice will anchor the midfield with captain, Martin Odegaard, and Havertz looking to feed the front three of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Jesus.

Both teams enjoy playing on the front foot and so an exciting game with goals almost guaranteed is to be expected.

Whilst not winning the opening game wouldn’t be disastrous, taking the points would really put the Gunners in the box seat.

Arteta only knows one way to play and with Champions League football returning to the Emirates Stadium for the first time in years, he’ll be keen for his side to put on a show.