Journalist blames Newcastle fans for player’s slow start to the season

The debut of Sandro Tonali for Newcastle raised the expectations around the player massively but a journalist has stated that fans of the Magpies need to avoid placing pressure on the midfielder as the 23-year-old will need time to settle.

The Italian star hit the ground running at St. James Park as he played a key role in Eddie Howe’s side beating Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend of the season. Things have not hit those heights ever since but Tonali has performed sufficiently across some tough opening games in the Premier League.

According to Andrea Locorotondo, the hopes fans have for Tonali need to be held back states the journalist, who believes it will take time before Tonali is really at his best for Newcastle.

“His start to the season has been sufficient. Perhaps scoring on his debut has “excited” him a little,” he said.

“The Newcastle fans created greater expectations on the boy. Tonali is not a goalscorer, we know this, but he is someone who knows how to make the team move.

“In a championship that is new for him, very physical and fast like that of the Premier League, he needs time to settle in and, I repeat, the Magpies’ calendar certainly did not help the talent from Brescia to integrate fully into Howe’s game with the necessary timing.

“When you have to face City, Liverpool and Brighton one after the other you always have to go full speed. So, so far, enough.”