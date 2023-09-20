Solskjaer names his two best Man Utd signings and says treatment of one of them is a “disgrace”

Ex Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently named his best signings whilst in charge of the Red Devils, and has jumped to Harry Maguire’s defence.

In an interview with The Athletic, Solskjaer named Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire as his standout signings whilst in charge. Stating that the arrival of Fernandes added an instant impact/lift for the team, and how Maguire raised the defensive quality “big time” when he arrived, as well as lifting the mood in the United camp.

Solskjaer went on to defend the England international, saying how he felt sorry for him, but he is strong enough to overcome this and hopefully turn it around.

Interestingly the Norwegian said that he was capped to three “main” signings each season, as he jokingly said “I can’t remember every signing I made, but I should because there was a cap on three main ones every season”.

Solskjaer was in charge of Manchester United for 168 games, winning 91, drawing 37 and losing 40. This gave him a 54% win rate as United manager, which ranked above the likes of Louis van Gaal and David Moyes, whilst only being 4% below Jose Mourinho’s 58% win rate at the club.

The Norwegian is currently unemployed, but he is looking to get back into management in the near future.

