Video: “Not something easy” – Andre Onana opens up about replacing De Gea at Man United

The signing of Andre Onana was a big deal for Man United to complete this summer in order to replace club legend David de Gea but things have not got off to the best of starts for the goalkeeper.

The transfer set United back £47.2m as the 27-year-old left Inter Milan, and with big expectations on his shoulders, Onana has failed to keep a clean sheet in the Manchester club’s last four games whilst almost conceding a last-minute penalty against Wolves on the opening weekend.

Things will likely get better for the goalkeeper who has said that it is not easy replacing David de Gea at Old Trafford.

“Being part of this big club is something great. Manchester United is an amazing club, it is huge.” Onana said via Sky Sports.

“I’m happy to be here, replacing David [De Gea] is not something easy, I’m trying to do my best. Of course, the start of the season is not what we want.”