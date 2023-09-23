Arsenal vs Tottenham: Team news and where to watch

Arsenal (4th in the Premier League) take on Tottenham (2nd in the Premier League) on Sunday 24th of September, at the Emirates Stadium, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Arsenal managed to beat Tottenham 2-0 away from home. A goal from Martin Odegaard and an own goal from Hugo Lloris secured Arsenal the victory and three points.

Arsenal won their last Premier League outing, beating Everton 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by substitute Leandro Trossard in the 69th minute.

Tottenham also won in their last Premier League game, beating Sheffield United 2-1. Sheffield took the lead in the 73rd minute through Gustavo Hamer, before Spurs hit back with late goals from Richarlison (98th minute) and Dejan Kulusevski (100th minute) to win the game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

Date: Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Team News:

Arsenal remina without Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny through injury, whilst it remains to be seen if Gabriel Martinelli will be available as he faces last round fitness testing ahead of the clash.

Tottenham will be without Ivan Perisic who is going to be out for 5/6 months, as well as Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Alfie Whiteman who are all out through injury too.

Predicted XI:

Arsenal: Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Havertz, Rice, Odegaard, Trossard, Jesus, Saka.

Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Bissouma, Sarr, Son, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison.