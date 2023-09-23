Chelsea team news and predicted lineup vs Aston Villa

Chelsea (14th in the Premier League) take on Aston Villa (7th in the Premier League) on Sunday 24th of September, at Stamford Bridge, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Aston Villa beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 2-0. Goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn securing Villa the victory and the three points on the day.

Chelsea drew in their last Premier League outing, in a stalemate 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

Whilst Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in their last Premier League game. Goals from Jhon Duran, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey for Villa, with a goal from Odsonne Edouard for Palace.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Date: Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Team News:

Chelsea will remain without their long list of injuries, including Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku, whilst Armando Broja will face a late fitness test for his availability ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Villa will be without Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings. However the rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for Sunday.

Predicted XI:

Chelsea: Sanchez, Colwill, Silva, Disasi, Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Mudryk, Jackson, Sterling.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Kamara, Zaniolo, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins.