Video: Spurs are back level as Son scores from a James Maddison assist

Arsenal’s lead did not last long as Spurs see themselves back level from a goal from captain Heung-min Son.

After David Raya, the Arsenal goalkeeper, had thwarted Son’s initial close-range effort, he was helpless against the South Korean forward’s second attempt.

David Raya pushes the ball back in play which comes for Maddison who cuts the ball back in for Son. The Tottenham captain displayed composure, slotting the ball past Vicario to level the score at 1-1 in the match at the Emirates Stadium.

