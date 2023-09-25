£22 million Tottenham star set to be handed huge new deal at the club

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to hand Son Heung-min a substantial pay rise with a new contract.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for the club since joining them for a fee of around £22 million from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

The South Korean international currently earns £190,000 a week at Tottenham but a report from Football Insider claims that the Premier League club are willing to hand him a ‘huge’ new contract.

It remains to be seen whether all parties can finalise the extension soon. The attacker is reportedly willing to extend his stay at the London club and therefore it is fair to assume that an agreement could be reached soon.

The South Korean international has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League since moving to Tottenham and it is no surprise that the North London outfit are looking to keep him at the club for the long run.

The 31-year-old is very much at the peak of his powers and he could be a key player for the club in the coming seasons as well.

Son has been handed the captaincy role at Tottenham this season and he has been in fine form for Ange Postecoglou’s side. The attacker has scored five goals in six Premier League matches so far this season and he will look to help Tottenham get back into the Champions League and compete for trophies.