Inter Milan team news vs Sassuolo

Inter Milan (1st in the Serie A) take on Sassuolo (12th in the Serie A) on Wednesday 27th of September, at the San Siro, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Inter Milan beat Sassuolo 4-2 at the San Siro. Goals from Romelu Lukaku (x2), Lautaro Martinez and a Ruan Tressoldi own goal for Inter Milan, and goals from Matheus Henrique and Davide Frattesi for Sassuolo.

Inter Milan won their last Serie A outing, beating Empoli 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Federico Dimarco in the 51st minute to secure the victory and three points.

Sassuolo also won their last Serie A game, beating Juventus 4-2. Goals from Armand Lauriente, Domenico Berardi, Andrea Pinamonti and a Federico Gatti own goal for Sassuolo, with goals from Federico Chiesa and a Matias Vina own goal for Juventus.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Sassuolo

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: San Siro

Team News:

Inter Milan remain without Marko Arnautovic and Stefano Sensi through injury, whilst Nicolo Barella, Juan Cuadrado and Denzel Dumfries look set to return and be available for selection.

Sassuolo look set to only be missing the one player, that being Agustin Alvarez through injury. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for selection.

Predicted XI:

Inter Milan: Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, Pavard, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dumfries, Thuram, Martinez.

Sassuolo: Cragno, Vina, Tressoldi, Erlic, Toljan, Henrique, Boloca, Lauriente, Bajrami, Berardi, Pinamonti.