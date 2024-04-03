According to latest reports, Liverpool are not looking at Roberto De Zerbi, the manager of Brighton, as a potential candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The Italian’s refusal to commit to the Seagulls for the long term has fueled rumours that he is interested in joining the Premier League leaders.

He isn’t, however, considered to be one of the top candidates to succeed Klopp right now.

Sky Sports claims that the Anfield administration is now considering other candidates.

Liverpool have identified two options to replace Klopp

Ruben Amorim, the manager of Sporting Lisbon, is one option that is being considered, while Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan is another possible outsider.

Bayern Munich, one of the biggest teams in Europe, have added De Zerbi to their shortlist, thus he could still leave Brighton.

After a disappointing season, Thomas Tuchel is expected to leave Bayern, therefore the team will also be searching for a new manager this summer.

Similar to Liverpool, Bayern have also been negatively impacted by Xabi Alonso’s announcement that he would remain at Bayer Leverkusen.

Both the clubs were targeting their former midfielder who has been a huge success with Leverkusen this season and has taken them on the verge of winning the Bundesliga title.

Among his many accomplishments over his nine years in charge, Klopp led Liverpool to their first league title in thirty years in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019.

Liverpool are edging closer to make the final decision

After giving top priority to Michael Edwards’ return to his position as chief executive of football for the team’s owners, the Fenway Sports Group, the Reds are taking their time to wrap up their search for a new manager.

Amorim appears to be winning the race right now, but it’s unclear if Liverpool will choose to pursue him.

The Premier League leaders return to action in the Premier League tomorrow when they host Sheffield United at Anfield.

