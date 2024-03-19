Chelsea set for disappointment as Pochettino replacement set to sign new deal

Regardless of how well Chelsea finish the season, it does appear that Mauricio Pochettino’s days at the club are numbered.

Taken on after the disastrous periods under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, the Argentinian was expected to get the Blues back to the promised land domestically and in Europe.

However, their 2023/24 has been underwhelming and when the fans start chanting that you don’t know what you’re doing, then there’s a strong likelihood that the ownership will act.

Pochettino on his last legs at Chelsea

Chelsea did eventually get past Leicester in the FA Cup this past weekend, but not before the Stamford Bridge faithful let Pochettino know exactly what they thought of his managerial capabilities.

That will have been heard loud and clear by Todd Boehly, though the American owner does have to take his fair share of the blame as to why Chelsea find themselves in their current predicament.

One manager that has been linked with the job in West London is Internazionale’s brilliant Simone Inzaghi, however, TeamTalk note that there is a desire from the Italian club and the manager to get a new deal agreed which will supersede his current one, due to expire in 2025.

Though there are plenty of other candidates that would surely fancy their chances of doing what Pochettino has been unable to, losing out on Inzaghi will be a bitter pill for Boehly to swallow.