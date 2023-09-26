Man United 1 – 0 Crystal Palace: Garnacho fires Red Devils into early lead (video)

Manchester United have taken a first-half lead against Crystal Palace during Tuesday night’s Third Round Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford.

Looking to defend their cup win last season, United joined the competition’s action in this latest round and have gotten off to an excellent start thanks to a smart finish from Alejandro Garnacho.

Teaming up well with right-back Diogo Dalot, United’s young Argentine winger left opposition goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with no chance.

 

