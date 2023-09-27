Exclusive: Liverpool expert names his pick of the Reds’ four summer midfield signings

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has named his pick of the club’s four major midfield signings this summer as Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all joined the Reds.

It’s been a strong start to the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side despite the upheaval of losing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all in one go this summer.

Four new faces replaced the five that left, and Jones has named Szoboszlai as the most impressive of them so far in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing today.

The Hungary international has arguably out-shone Mac Allister in a Liverpool shirt so far, despite being the younger player and the one without previous Premier League experience.

It’s fair to say Jones is hugely impressed with how quickly Szoboszlai has settled, and how much the 22-year-old seems to be relishing the responsibility of being a big signing for such a top club.

“Dominik Szoboszlai, it is fair to say, has made a huge impression at Liverpool since his switch from RB Leipzig. I think everyone knew the Hungarian was a huge talent, but what has impressed most is the way he has taken on the physical demands of playing midfield in the Premier League,” Jones said.

“He is smooth and silky in possession, but without he works as hard as anyone, and you can see how much he relishes the responsibility of being a big-money signing brought in to fix a problem area for Liverpool.

“He has made a huge difference, more so even than Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool look stronger, they cover the pitch more effectively, and in Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and their forwards, they have players who are comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, and who can play forward quickly and accurately.

“We haven’t seen much, yet, of Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, but their time will come. Right now, though, Szoboszlai is the one making a real name for himself at Anfield.”