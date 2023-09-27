Video: Dominik Szoboszlai hits a rocket as Liverpool produce another comeback

Leicester City FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool have made coming behind from 1-0 behind a trademark this season and Jurgen Klopp’s side have done it again in the EFL Cup against Leicester. 

The Reds fell behind in the match after just three minutes as they were caught on the counter-attack before Kasey McAteer produced a lovely finish to give the Foxes a shock lead.

However, the home side have been dominant ever since and an early goal in the second half from Cody Gakpo has now been followed up by a stunning striker from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay

