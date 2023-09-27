Video: Dominik Szoboszlai hits a rocket as Liverpool produce another comeback

Liverpool have made coming behind from 1-0 behind a trademark this season and Jurgen Klopp’s side have done it again in the EFL Cup against Leicester.

The Reds fell behind in the match after just three minutes as they were caught on the counter-attack before Kasey McAteer produced a lovely finish to give the Foxes a shock lead.

However, the home side have been dominant ever since and an early goal in the second half from Cody Gakpo has now been followed up by a stunning striker from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Dom Szoboszlai goal hahahapic.twitter.com/7b5HbDlTNZ — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 27, 2023

OMG SZOBOSZLAI YOU BEAUTY!!!!! ?????? What a banger! Another one on his name. pic.twitter.com/vFYPsvYbTX — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 27, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay