Arsenal team news vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth (17th in the Premier League) take on Arsenal (5th in the Premier League) on Saturday 30th of September, at Vitality Stadium, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Emirates. Goals from Thomas Partey, Ben White and Reiss Nelson for Arsenal, and goals from Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-1 to Brighton at the Amex. Goals from Kaoru Mitoma (x2) and a Milos Kerkez own goal for Brighton, with a goal from Dominic Solanke for Bournemouth.

Arsenal drew their last Premier League outing, 2-2 with Tottenham. Goals from Bukayo Saka and a Cristian Romero own goal for Arsenal, and a brace from Heung-min Son for Tottenham.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Team News:

Bournemouth will remain without Alex Scott, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredricks and Emiliano Marcondes through injury. The rest of the squads seems to be fit and available for the game against Arsenal.

Arsenal are set to be without Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Jurrien Timber through injury, whilst Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will undergo further fitness tests to assess his availability ahead of Saturday’s game.

Predicted XI:

Arsenal: Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Jorginho, Vieira, Odegaard, Jesus, Nketiah, Saka.

Bournemouth: Neto, Kerkez, Kelly, Zabarnyi, Aarons, Billing, Cook, Kluivert, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke.