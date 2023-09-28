Manchester City linked with versatile Bundesliga ace valued at €85 million

Manchester City have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in the Bundesliga and he has been a key player for Leverkusen this season.

The midfielder is versatile enough to operate as a winger as well as a central attacking midfielder. He has added creativity and goals to the Leverkusen attack and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for Manchester City.

A report from SportBILD via SportWitness claims that the midfielder is not angling for an exit from the German club but Manchester City remain keen on him.

Meanwhile, the German club’s sporting director Simon Rolfes has insisted that they are not considering a sale anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City decide to test their resolve with a lucrative proposal at the end of the season.

The Premier League giants are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world as they have the finances to tempt Leverkusen into selling the 20-year-old.

Wirtz has three goals and three assists to his name in seven appearances across all competitions this season and he is valued at €85 million by transfermarkt.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

If the 20-year-old continues to perform at a high level every week, there is no doubt that the top clubs will be circling for his signature soon.