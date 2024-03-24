Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano strongly hints at Liverpool transfer target’s plans for this summer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has strongly hinted that Florian Wirtz will most likely stay at Bayer Leverkusen this summer despite links with Liverpool and others in recent times.

Wirtz is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment, and it’s no surprise to see the Germany international attracting interest from Liverpool as he looks a perfect fit for their style of play, whilst being someone who would surely have a tremendous long-term impact at Anfield as his best years are still ahead of him.

Liverpool’s appreciation of Wirtz has been confirmed by two CaughtOffside columnists in the form of Christian Falk and Neil Jones, but Romano has now provided us with another update on the 20-year-old’s situation.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that for now it looked likely that Wirtz would stay at Leverkusen for one more season.

Wirtz transfer: Liverpool may have to wait to sign Bundesliga sensation

“Florian Wirtz has spoken about his future, suggesting that for now his plan is to remain at Bayer Leverkusen, and that’s my understanding as well – his full focus on Leverkusen and on the Euros,” Romano said.

“There are currently no negotiations and sources close to the player believe the best option is to stay at Leverkusen for one more year, at least. Then never say never in football, but it’s very quiet so far.”

It would be exciting to see Wirtz in English football soon if possible, but it perhaps also makes sense that he’s currently happy to continue his development with Leverkusen, where he is getting plenty of playing time and also a genuine shot at winning major trophies.

Xabi Alonso’s side are surprise Bundesliga leaders at the moment, and their talented young squad can surely continue to improve in years to come, so there seems little sense in rushing to leave.