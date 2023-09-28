Tottenham receive big injury boost ahead of Liverpool test

One of the Premier League’s classic games takes place this weekend as Liverpool head to White Hart Lane, with Tottenham handed a big injury boost ahead of the match.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are flying high at the moment and are second only to Manchester City. Spurs have had a great start to the 2023/24 campaign too, and find themselves just two points and two places behind Liverpool.

With them both having scored 15 goals apiece in their six English top-flight games this season, the biggest surprise of the weekend would be if none were scored in the Saturday evening encounter.

Ange Postecoglou also appears to have received a timely boost as football.london report that there is positivity surrounding James Maddison, who has been a creator supreme for his new side.

After the former Leicester man sustained what appeared to be a nasty knee injury in the north London derby, news that Maddison is likely to be available will be manna from heaven for Tottenham and their supporters.

According to WhoScored, he’s already scored twice and assisted four times in the six games he’s played, evidencing his importance to the way in which Postecoglou wants to play.

As long as he’s fully fit Maddison will start the match, and after 90 minutes on Saturday, whether he’s ended up on the winning side or not will be known.

If the former, it’s a fair bet that he’ll have had something to do with it.