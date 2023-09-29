24-year-old Jurgen Klopp target will cost Liverpool £52 million

Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen is reportedly a target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

A report from Sport Bild claims that the player was on top of Klopp’s wish list before he joined the German club and the Liverpool manager is now ready to resurrect his interest in the player.

Malen has started the current season in fine form, scoring four goals in seven appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a winger as well as a centre-forward. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get a deal done.

Malen is well-versed in English football, having played for Arsenal’s under-18 and under-23 teams.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world could be an attractive proposition for the attacker, and a move to Liverpool would be a step up for him.

That said, it will be interesting to see how Liverpool accommodates someone like him in their starting lineup.

They are already well-stocked in the attacking department and Malen might not be a regular starter for them.

The 24-year-old Dutchman needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move. The Liverpool will not benefit him unless he gets assurances of regular game time.

Liverpool would be better off investing in a quality central defender or a defensive midfielder.