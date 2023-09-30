Atlanta vs Juventus team news and where to watch

Atlanta (4th in the Serie A) take on Juventus (3rd in the Serie A) on Sunday 1st of October, at Gewiss Stadium, at 17:00 PM (BST).

Atlanta won their last game in the Serie A, beating Verona 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Teun Koopmeiners in the 13th minute to secure the victory and the three points for Atlanta.

Juventus also won in their last Serie A outing, beating Lecce 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium. The only goal of the game was scored by Arkadiusz Milik in the 57th minute to win the game for Juventus.

How to watch Atlanta vs Juventus

Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Gewiss Stadium

Team News:

Atlanta will be without Gianluca Scamacca and El Bilal Toure through injury, however the rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for Sunday’s clash.

Juventus will be without Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Paul Pogba and Moise Kean, however positive news that Dusan Vlahovic should return to the side after training this week.

Predicted XI:

Atlanta: Carnesecchi, Kolasinac, Djimsiti, Scalvini, Ruggeri, de Roon, Ederson, Holm, Lookman, Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere.

Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Kostic, Rabiot, Locatelli, Fagioli, McKennie, Chiesa, Vlahovic.