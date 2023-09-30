Huge VAR controversy as video evidence proves Luis Diaz was clearly onside for the disallowed goal

The game between Spurs and Liverpool has been marred with controversy.

Liverpool will feel really hard done after a number of decisions went against them during the game.

The first half saw Curtis Jones get sent off in what was a controversial decision in itself. But that was nothing compared to the scandalous offside call that saw Luis Diaz’s goal get chalked off.

In a quick counter Mo Salah played Diaz though with a first time pass as he went on to finish it past Vicario. And although he looked onside by the naked eye, VAR made one of the most quickest offside decisions without even drawing the lines ruling it offside.

Eyebrows were raised as to why there were no lines drawn and Bein Sports as well as Sky Sports asked the PGMOL for a statement on why there was no lines drawn. But it has been almost an hour since the incident and yet they are have not commented on it.

Bein Sports used their technology to draw the lines and it is clear that he was onside by a distance.

Watch below:

Luis Díaz had a goal chalked off by VAR. @richardajkeys and Andy Gray take a closer look… #beINPL #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/cDSpws1YrY — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 30, 2023

When it takes this long for an answer from @FA_PGMOL over a contentious decision you know there’s been a f**k up! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 30, 2023

The last minute Tottenham winner will make it even worse for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool who have all the right to question the decisions as they will feel they have been robbed.