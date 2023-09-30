Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old is struggling for regular game time at the North London club and he might need to leave the club in order to play more often.

A report from 90 Min claims that Smith Rowe is hoping to make the England squad for the upcoming European championships but he needs to play regularly in order to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

The midfielder recently made his first Arsenal start in over a year during the win over Brentford. The midfielder is ready to consider an exit if his situation does not improve by the January transfer window.

The report claims that Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle United are all keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation.

Smith Rowe was regarded as a top-class prospect before his injury blow and it remains to be seen whether he can get back to that level.

There is no doubt that he has the pedigree to develop into a top-class player in the coming seasons. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for the likes of Villa and Newcastle.

Aston Villa could certainly use more creativity in the final third and Smith Rowe is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could also use goals and creativity from the midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to cash in on the player in the coming months.

They already have players like Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira at their disposal, and Smith Rowe will struggle to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

It would make sense for the two parties to go their separate ways.