Nottingham Forest vs Brentford team news

Nottingham Forest (12th in the Premier League) take on Brentford (13th in the Premier League) on Sunday 1st of October, at the City Ground, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Brentford beat Nottingham Forest 2-1. Goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva for Brentford, and a goal from Danilo for Forest.

Nottingham Forest lost in their last Premier League outing, losing 2-0 to Manchester City. Goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland secured the three points for City on the day.

Brentford also lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-1 to Everton. Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton, and a goal from Mathias Jensen for Brentford.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: City Ground

Team News:

Nottingham Forest will be without Danilo and Nuno Tavares for this fixture, however the rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for selection this weekend.

Brentford will remain without the likes of Rico Henry, Ben Mee, Josh Dasilva, Shandon Baptiste, Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade through injury, whilst Ivan Toney remains suspended until January.

Predicted XI:

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Aina, McKenna, Worrall, Aurier, Mangala, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Awoniyi.

Brentford: Flekken, Hickey, Pinnock, Collins, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Mbeumo.