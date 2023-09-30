Video: Cody Gakpo scores in the stoppage time with a thumping finish despite injury

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Liverpool have equalised late in the first half stoppage time to make it 1-1 thanks to goal from Cody Gakpo.

Dominik Szoboszlai curls in a lovely ball in into the far post. Virgil Van Dijk nods it back towards Gakpo who does extremely well to control before firing in a shot on the half-turn.

Vicario gets a touch to it but the shot is too powerful for any keeper to save.

Watch the goal below:

Celebration soon turned into worry for Liverpool fans as Gakpo looks visibly in pain as he went down as soon as the ball hit the back of the net. The ankle seemed to be causing him the pain having just been taken out by Udogie moments ago.

 

He managed to finish the first half after some treatment. It has been a thriller so far and the second half is expected to be just as entertaining.

