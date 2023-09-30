Video: Son finishes off a brilliant move to give Spurs the lead against Liverpool

Tottenham have capitalised on Liverpool’s disadvantage, taking the lead against the 10-man team with a brilliant goal.

Curtis Jones’ red-card tackle on Yves Bissouma left Liverpool with one less player on the field, and Spurs didn’t waste the opportunity to take advantage of it.

James Maddison delivered an exquisite pass to Richarlison, who then squared it for the Tottenham captain, Heung-min Son, waiting in the 6-yard box to put it in past Allison.

Watch the goal below:

"WONDERFUL Spurs move to carve Liverpool apart!" ? Son gives Tottenham the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/WQ9NT3PSkB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 30, 2023

Liverpool came down from a goal and a man down to win 2-1 against Newcastle earlier in the season. Will they be able to pull something like that against this Spurs side? Looks like a challenging task.