Tottenham star now considering reunion with former manager if approached

Tottenham defender Eric Dier will seriously consider a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma if their reported interest materialises during the next transfer window.

A report from Calciomercato this week stated that Roma are considering a move for Dier in January and they will likely get them if they submit an official bid to Tottenham.

The centre-back would consider a move to Rome if approached, reports Football Insider, as the 29-year-old is yet to play a single minute of action this season, but was on the substitutes bench for recent games against Sheffield United and Arsenal.

Tottenham were ready to let Dier leave the club in the summer window but a move failed to materialise as the defender chose to remain at Spurs with less than 12 months to run on his contract.

The Englishman has been a staple in the Spurs defence ever since he moved to the club from Sporting CP in 2014 but new manager Ange Postecoglou does not consider him a key star in his squad. The Australian coach is happy with Cristian Romero and Mickey van de Ven as his centre-back pairing for the season and the duo have not let him down so far.

It seems like the right time for a new chapter in Dier’s career and Roma could be a good next step as he will have a manager who knows him well to help him settle in.