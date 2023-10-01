Video: Manchester United fume as new footage of Rashford being wasteful in the Palace box goes viral

New footage shows Marcus Rashford making some shocking decisions in the Crystal Palace penalty box.

Rashford had his best season at United under ten Hag last campaign but has failed to continue that form this season.

United fans are slowly getting frustrated with the Englishman’s performances this season and the clip posted by a United fan shows exactly why.

It shows two instances where Rashford ended up making poor decision in the opponent’s penalty box resulting in the attack being wasted.

Manchester United continued their terrible start to the season as they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace – Joachim Andersen scoring the only goal, a goal worth winning any game.

