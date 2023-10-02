Fulham 0 – 1 Chelsea: Mykhailo Mudryk grabs his first Premier League goal (video)

Mykhaylo Mudryk has netted his first Premier League goal for Chelsea as he put them 1-0 up against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Ukrainian winger has struggled since making the move to West London and as a result of his high transfer fee, has been heavily criticised.

After failing to score in the league for over half a season he has finally found the back of the net and it comes at a crucial time for his team.

Mudryk broke free through the middle, finding himself in one on one with the Fulham goalkeeper before calmly poking the ball between his legs.

