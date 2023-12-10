Chelsea legend thinks Blues will have to sell big-name signing to fund expensive striker transfer

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has made it clear he thinks it won’t be easy signing a top striker like Victor Osimhen, so it may require a big sale to fund a deal for the Napoli forward.

The Blues are struggling this season and surely need to make it a priority to bring in more of a goal-scorer as soon as possible, with Osimhen likely to be a significant upgrade on inconsistent youngsters Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja.

The Nigeria international has shone in Serie A, firing Napoli to the title last season, and it seems inevitable that he’ll now be the subject of big-money bids from Europe’s elite in the near future.

Discussing the prospect of bringing Osimhen to Chelsea, Nevin suggested that it might be that someone like Mykhaylo Mudryk might need to be sold by the west London giants, despite the Ukrainian winger only just joining the club less than a year ago in what was a keenly-anticipated move at the time.

It’s fair to say Mudryk hasn’t lived up to expectations so far, so Nevin might have a point about cashing in on a big name like him in order to fund a deal for Osimhen, who is more what Mauricio Pochettino needs at the moment.

“Strikers are always top-dollar, and Chelsea have already spent a fortune on players who weren’t always worth the fee. They’ll have to spend even more to get a top-quality striker in,” Nevin told Best Gambling Sites.

“I thought Victor Osimhen was the man a few years ago, and I still think he is.”

He added: “Chelsea have cashed in on Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and others before, and they can do it again. It’s just business. It may not be for the fans, but it certainly is for the owners.

“A lot of teams would be interested in Mudryk! I’m not saying Chelsea should get rid of him, but Chelsea will have to sell someone if they want to get a striker as good as Osimhen in the door.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how this saga develops, as Chelsea might need to trim this squad down a bit, and there surely would be a lot of interest in Mudryk, with plenty of clubs around Europe likely to feel it would be worth giving the 22-year-old another chance to show what he can do at the top level.