Chelsea have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen for weeks.

The Napoli striker is reportedly a priority target for them and a report from Football Transfers claims that Chelsea are prepared to pay whatever it takes to sign the 24-year-old.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for the Blues. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have struggled to score goals consistently and Osimhen could certainly solve their problems.

He helped Napoli win the league title last season and the Nigerian international scored 31 goals across all competitions. Apparently, Chelsea are prepared to break their own transfer record in order to sign the striker and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Napoli.

The striker has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2025 and Napoli are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. However, an agreement is yet to be reached and it remains to be seen whether Osimhen is ready to pursue a different challenge at this stage of his career.

He has already proven his quality in the Italian league and the opportunity to play for Chelsea could be an attractive option for him. The Blues are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the resources to compete for major trophies on a consistent basis.

Osimhen could transform them in the final third and turn them into genuine contenders.