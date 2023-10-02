Fulham 0 – 2 Chelsea: Armando Broja doubles Chelsea’s lead (video)

Armando Broja grabbed his first goal of the season just a minute after teammate Mykhailo Mudryk opened the scoring.

The Albanian striker seems to have immediately fixed Chelsea’s dire form in front of goal, finding the back of the net in his first appearance since returning from injury.

It immediately follows Mudryk’s opener as Fulham concedes an explosive brace just 20 minutes into the game.

Amidst an injury crisis, Mauricio Pochettino opted to start Broja up front and his positive impact has been immediately felt throughout the team.

Blink and you’ll miss it as Chelsea make it 2-0! 2️⃣ What a start! 😲 pic.twitter.com/mFRDqyhlV8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2023

This is a must-win game for Chelsea as they sat 15th in the league prior to kick-off.