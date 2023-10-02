Liverpool injury blow as key player expected to be out for “several weeks”

Liverpool may reportedly have been dealt a major injury blow as Cody Gakpo looks sat to be out of action for several weeks, according to the Dutch media.

Gakpo has been in fine form for Liverpool since his move from PSV back in January, and Jurgen Klopp won’t want to be without him for too long.

Still, according to journalist Rik Elfrink, Gakpo is now likely to miss a few weeks, meaning he almost certainly won’t play again in October…

Cody Gakpo ligt er naar verwachting meerdere weken uit bij Liverpool. Als het meevalt een paar weken. De Oranje-duels in oktober lijken op dit moment sowieso niet haalbaar voor de oud PSV'er. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) October 1, 2023

Liverpool have plenty of other attacking options such as Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, but Gakpo is another important member of this squad and this news is something the Merseyside giants could really do without.

Liverpool started this season well but they’ve been rocked by an extremely frustrating defeat away to Tottenham, with Gakpo now injured while Jota and Curtis Jones will have to face suspensions after being sent off in the game.