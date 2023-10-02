Video: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man United could’ve signed Chelsea duo this summer

Manchester United may have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea over the summer, but Fabrizio Romano says there are two more players at Stamford Bridge who could have been wearing red this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel this afternoon, Romano named Marc Cucurella and Axel Disasi as two Blues stars who were options for United at one point in the summer transfer window.

See below for the full details from Romano, who also names the likes of Marcus Thuram and Adrien Rabiot as players the Red Devils missed out on…

Disasi ended up moving from Monaco to join Chelsea, while Cucurella could’ve left west London for Manchester on loan, but ended up staying when MUFC signed Sergio Reguilon instead.

