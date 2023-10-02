Pundit believes Mauricio Pochettino is ‘getting it wrong’ with one Chelsea player

Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to play Enzo Fernandez as an attacking midfielder is costing Chelsea.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes Fernandez is not the right type of player to operate as a number 10.

Signed from Benfica for an eye-watering £107 million (Sky Sports) in January, Fernandez, 22, off the back of a World Cup win with Argentina, was expected to be an integral part of the Blues’ rebuild.

However, despite clearly being a very gifted player, the South American has yet to really showcase his talent and replicate his international form.

What has Stan Collymore said about Enzo Fernandez?

And Collymore believes a lot of that is down to his domestic manager’s insistence on playing him as an attack-minded creative midfielder, rather than the box-to-box-style of player he is.

“It’s likely Mauricio Pochettino will ask Enzo Fernandez to play in behind the forward again against Fulham,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I rate Pochettino a lot. He’s a top manager but I think he’s getting it wrong with Fernandez. I don’t understand the obsession of playing him as a number 10. He isn’t a number 10.

“Fernandez is at his best when he’s playing a deeper role and allowed the freedom to travel between boxes. At the moment, he’s being penned into a very small area of the pitch and it’s restricting his best attributes.”

Do you agree with Collymore? – What is Fernandez’s best role? – Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.