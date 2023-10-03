Declan Rice has sent a classy message to his former club West Ham United after completing a big move to London rivals Arsenal over the summer.

The England international was a star player for the Hammers for a number of years, and it will have hurt a lot of the fans at the London Stadium to see him leave for a move across the capital to Arsenal.

Rice has started well for the Gunners and looks a fine signing, but he clearly still holds West Ham close to his heart, as he took the opportunity to talk them up in a recent interview with FourFourTwo.

Rice had nothing but good things to say about the club, and about former manager David Moyes and former teammate Mark Noble, while he also expressed the hope that he could say a proper goodbye to the east Londoners soon.

“I called David Moyes and we had a really nice conversation. I felt like we owed it to each other to speak – I have so much respect for him,” Rice said.

“I talked to Nobes, too: it was a hard one for him because he’s Mr West Ham, but he was buzzing for me. He was so happy that I could push myself and compete in the Champions League this year. He said, ‘It’s nothing more than you deserve’.

“Some of the players messaged me as well – I had plenty of replies in the group chat we shared together, I was taken aback.

“They’re all such close friends of mine and I speak to them regularly. I texted the manager ahead of the first game this season, simply to say, ‘Good luck for the season and see you soon’. He replied, which was nice.

“I want to keep a positive relationship with him because he was so good to me, and the supporters were, too – they’re special. I know it’s hard when you see a player move on to another club, but I’m sure they understand – hopefully when I see them again, I’ll be able to say goodbye properly.”

Arsenal and West Ham are now set to meet in the next round of the Carabao Cup, so that could be a chance for Rice to face his former employers for the first time since leaving.