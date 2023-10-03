Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on imminent Arsenal contract talks and versatile star’s best position

Arsenal are set to negotiate a new contract for key defender Ben White, though it’s not yet clear when these talks will take place, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

The Gunners signed White from Brighton back in 2021 and he’s proven a big success at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta also having a lot of joy moving him from his usual position at centre-back to a new role at right-back.

White has adapted to the new position well and it will be interesting to see how his career progresses in the years to come, as Jurrien Timber will surely compete with him for a place once he’s back from his injury.

There’s also the small matter of his international career, which hasn’t really taken off yet, though Romano has backed the 25-year-old to be a hit for England at some point soon as well.

“As reported on Sunday, Arsenal are now working to extend Ben White’s contract. He’s the next player on their list after the recent new deal for Martin Odegaard, and for other important players like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli in recent months,” Romano said.

“Precisely when talks will happen I don’t know, it’s not something that sources want to share so we have to wait and see. But Arsenal’s plan is clear, they want White to sign new contract so negotiations will continue for sure.

“White has been a big success at Arsenal but we’re yet to see him replicate that on the international stage. Still, I’m sure he will have chance to be part of England regular team soon as he’s very good in different positions, proper modern defender. I’m a big fan of how he’s performed for Arsenal so I’m sure he’ll get that chance to do it for his country as well.”